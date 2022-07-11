Ace Adventure Resort shares how rafting industry is boosting state tourism

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - It is no surprise that one of the biggest draws to The Mountain State is the scenery. People journey from across the country, and even from around the world, to take in the natural beauty, picturesque mountains, clean air, and, of course, raft the raging white waters.

“West Virginia rafting and, especially here in the New River Gorge, is coming off with some basically record-breaking years,” said Haynes Mansfield, Marketing Director for Ace Adventure Resort.

“The nation as a whole is looking to get outdoors more.”

Ace Adventure Resort in Oak Hill says two factors play a huge role in boosting the rafting industry in the last few years. First, the pandemic forced folks outdoors, and, second, the recent national park designation is drawing even more people to the New River.

“They fit together in an incredible way for our region,” Mansfield explained. “COVID pushed people to the outdoors for recreation and then the national park designation has given us an even larger boost of interest around here.”

Last year, ACE posted the highest rafting numbers in the state, according to reports from the Division of Natural Resources (DNR). While this looks good for them as a resort, it also casts a positive light on all of West Virginia.

“We’ve waited a long time to see that outside interest recognize us as a national park and an adventure destination, and that has really come around. So through rafting and partnerships with West Virginia Tourism and the other companies, we’re really getting put on the map.”

With numbers already looking good this year and Gauley Season right around the corner, ACE believes another good year is rapidly taking shape for their industry.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.