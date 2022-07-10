Advertisement

Rain comes to an end for the most part tonight. Blue skies return tomorrow!

We will warm back up tomorrow.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
As the rain comes to an end over the two Virginias, things will begin to clear up tomorrow. Overnight tonight we will see some dense fog in some areas. All the rain we’ve seen today will only serve to make the fog thicker, so places that saw a lot of rain will see less visibility overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning. Temperatures tonight will be in the upper 50s, and some of us could see some light drizzle.

Things will be a little foggy tonight, so take that into account if you'll be driving late at...
Tomorrow things will finally begin to dry up. We could see some lingering fog in the morning, but temperatures will quickly remedy that jumping into the 70s by lunchtime. We will be seeing partly cloudy skies through the day, and temps will top off around 80.

Things will start to look up tomorrow!
Looking ahead, we look to stay dry through the afternoon on Tuesday, though some showers and thunderstorms will likely make their way through the area in the evening before midnight. That rain will continue into the morning on Wednesday, but things will remain dry after that right up until the latter part of the weekend when we’ll see some more rain coming our way.

