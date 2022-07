PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -The WhistlePigs plate a trio of runs in three different innings to defeat the River Riders.

Six different Princeton hitters drive in a run in the 9-7 win.

Elsewhere in the Appy League, Bluefield lost 5-3 to Johnson City in the first meeting of the season between the teams.

