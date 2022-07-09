Zombie film crew holds 2-day shoot in Bluefield, W.Va.

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Georgia-based film crew was in Bluefield, W.Va. Thursday and Friday for a 2-day shoot, as the team prepared a pilot episode of a zombie apocalypse television show.

“This is being shot with the purpose of taking it and pitching it to big-time t.v.,” said Rebecca Wilson, executive producer.

Gary Bowling’s House of Art was the backdrop for the shoot -- an area Wilson said she’s familiar with as her parents live in the area.

“Honestly,” said Wilson, “if we get picked up, we want to come back and film the majority of it out here. We want to give back.”

For local artists, the opportunity to work on such a shoot was the chance of a lifetime.

“After, gosh, maybe ten years and working at three different haunted houses, you know, a production company wants ten zombies -- I’m ready man,” said Chris Dehart, co-owner of Crea Company in Bluefield, W.Va.

Dehart handled the makeup for the two-day shoot -- and while that task meant helping turn regular people into full-on zombies, the idea of his work becoming permanent is what instilled the most fear.

“It’s terrifying actually,” said Dehart. “Now it’s immortalized.”

But beyond that fear, came opportunity for local artists and the greater community.

“We keep talking about how like ‘wouldn’t it be great if production companies came here?’ And I think, what I would like is to have a production company ready, for like filmmakers to come here,” said Dehart.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.