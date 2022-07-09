Tazewell Fiddlers’ Convention returns for 19th annual competition

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Nearly two decades of Fiddlers’ Conventions continued on Saturday in Tazewell County, for the 19th annual Old Time and Bluegrass Fiddlers’ Convention hosted at the Historic Crab Orchard Museum.

“This is a big way that we socialize, and we get together with friends and we’ve met so many people,” said Andrew Small. “And it’s not like all we do is get together and play music. Oftentimes playing music is just an excuse for getting together.”

“The fact that the younger people are coming out and competing, that just tells that this music is continuing to live and to strive in our area,” said Cynthia Farmer, Director of the Historic Crab Orchard Museum.

Performers from all walks of life took to the convention on Saturday, its second and final day. Cash prizes for winners and other participants were to be awarded on Saturday night, with varying payouts depending on the competition.

Next year’s convention is set to take place July 14th through the 15th.

