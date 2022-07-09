Advertisement

Protestors gather in Fairmont over abortion rights

By WDTV News Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Protestors gathered in Fairmont to give their disliking of the Supreme Court decision on abortion.

Protestors lined up outside the Marion county courthouse to protest the overturning of roe v. Wade.

There were about 40 protestors at the courthouse chanting and marching. States will now have the option to legalize abortion or not.

The organizer of the rally Elie Gregory says they aren’t there for supporters of abortion but supporters of choice.

“We strongly believe the women should have the choice to their own bodies and the freedom to make that choice,” said Gregory.

Gregory says for the people in West Virginia who want an abortion they’ll have to go out of state.

She goes on to say the one abortion clinic in West Virginia is now shut down.

“It is important for us to do this because if you want to see a change you have to make a change. You have to be out in the streets. You have to be protesting. You have to be willing to go out of your way to make that change,” said Gregory.

Gregory tells us what she wants to see in the future.

“I would definitely like to see some federal protection for abortion for people who would like to get one. Laws put into place where people can get an abortion if they choose to do so,” said Gregory.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

