Mill Mountain Zoo celebrates its 70th Birthday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Mill Mountain Zoo is celebrating its 70th birthday this year.

It was a party at the zoo with lots of fun games, music and food Saturday.

The zoo celebrated its 70th birthday with a bouncy house, carnival games, and a magician.

“We’re going to celebrate the 70th birthday all year round. We have a new logo. We have today’s platinum Zoobilee celebration which is designed for families and geared toward children. We have lots of special events today.” said Niki Voudren, Executive Director for Mill Mountain Zoo.

The new logo is just one of the gifts the zoo is receiving for its birthday.

“We’ve done a lot of upgrades and improvements around the zoo. So, we’re really excited to celebrate our 70th year here on Mill Mountain and as well as to get people up here to reexperience it and have fun,” said Amy Morgan, operations director for Mill Mountain Zoo.

Upgrades and improvements such as new, more reliable enclosures.

“They won’t require any maintenance, therefore, helping us relieve the burden of facility costs, said Voudren. “These are just an example of where we’re going in the future as we receive the funding.”

The funding that comes from donations, grants and public support.

“We are a nonprofit organization so we really count on the community to visit us which helps us accomplish our goals,” said Voudren. “It takes 3,000 dollars a day to care for these animals so we need the public to visit us.”

The zoo will also be getting a new tagline to emphasize its efforts: conservation, education, destination.

“All of our animals at the zoo are either critically endangered, endangered, vulnerable, threatened, or injured and non-releasable so we’re a good zoo,” said Voudren.

The 70th birthday celebration continues on October 1 with Zoodoo, an adult friendly event with chefs, wine and beer.

