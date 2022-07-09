Advertisement

DoorDash glitch allows customers to order for free

A glitch at DoorDash allowed customers to order thousands of dollars of free food and alcohol.
A glitch at DoorDash allowed customers to order thousands of dollars of free food and alcohol.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT
(DoorDash) - A glitch allowed thousands of DoorDash customers to make orders Thursday without verifying payment.

DoorDash customers flooded social media platforms showing them making lavish orders they didn’t have to pay for.

Some ordered thousands of dollars of top-shelf tequila; others received a lifetime supply of Plan B contraception.

DoorDash has acknowledged the hitch with its payment processing service and is working on canceling fraudulent orders.

Legal experts point out that using a fraudulent or expired card with a merchant is a criminal offense in America, regardless of the glitch.

Ironically, the customers taking advantage of the flaw and the system reportedly did not even bother to tip their DoorDash drivers.

