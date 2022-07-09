Advertisement

Another day of rain showers tomorrow then we get a break.

Tomorrow will feel a little like fall
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
It has been a messy week here in the Two Virginias but things will be getting dry soon.

Overnight tonight spotty rain showers will continue after midnight. Temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Things will be chilly tonight
Things will be chilly tonight

Tomorrow things will be rainy once again with showers developing in the morning. The chance of rain will continue into the afternoon as some of us look to dry up. Temperatures tomorrow will be only in the upper 60s, dropping into the low 60s overnight.

Tomorrow well see showers in the morning.
Tomorrow well see showers in the morning.

Looking ahead, we will finally see a break from this rain on Monday. Tuesday will be dry as well, though we will see some showers moving in during the evening.

