West Virginia’s first probable case of monkeypox is detected in Berkeley County

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The first probable case of monkeypox has been detected in West Virginia - more specifically in Berkeley County.

WTAP checked in with the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department to get a basic rundown on the disease.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that can cause rashes, sores, and flu-like symptoms, according to Community Health Director Malcolm Lanham. He says it spreads through contact with sores or rashes or by touching bodily fluid. The CDC states that it can also spread from a mother to her fetus, prolonged face-to-face contact, or intimate physical contact like cuddling.

Lanham says the monkeypox cases the U.S. has been seeing often appear as a rash on or near the genitals or anus but can also be found on other body parts.

However, Lanham says it’s not nearly as contagious as Covid.

He suggests taking basic precautionary measures but there’s no need to be on high alert.

“...,the standard wash your hands, use soap and water when you’re washing - those kinds of things. If you are…let’s say you’re a housekeeper at a hotel or something like that, make sure you’re wearing gloves, make sure you’re washing your hands…,”

Lanham says a majority of cases have been within the LGBT population. If you’re a part of that community, Lanham suggests keeping a closer eye out for the disease but notes that there’s no need to be on high alert.

Lanham says the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department is working on setting up monkeypox testing.

