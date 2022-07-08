Advertisement

Virginia’s first full-service casino opens in Bristol

Virginia's first full-service casino opened Friday in Bristol.
Virginia's first full-service casino opened Friday in Bristol.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a big day in Bristol, Virginia as the state’s first full-service casino opened for business.

The line of customers wrapped around the building, when the doors opened about 90 minutes earlier than advertised.

“We had to come and save my sister from spending all her money,” joked Christiansburg resident Cheryl Hubbard. “And spend all of his,” she said pointing to her husband James.

We met others from Christiansburg and Wythe County, and from across the state line in Tennessee.

“We really wanted to be here,” said Paul Shortt, who was visiting the casino with his wife Barbara, “because we wanted to support it, because we need this in this community. It brought a lot of jobs.”

What they found when they made it inside were 870 slot machines, 21 table games and some of the music memorabilia that will populate the permanent Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Allie Evangelista is President of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol.

“We don’t want to open just a warehouse with a bunch of slot machines,” she told reporters following a tour of the casino Friday morning. “This is a first-class facility. I’ve mentioned to a lot of people that this is a project I’m very proud to be leading. And it’s just temporary, and I can’t wait to show you what is coming in 2024.”

Casino officials received their license from the Virginia Lottery. They thanked the Virginia lawmakers who supported the legislation that made it possible.

And as they opened with 600 team members, they promised those numbers will grow.

Marcellus Osceola is Chairman of the Seminole Tribe of Florida, which owns Hard Rock.

“I know this isn’t a Hard Rock,” Osceola said. “This is a Bristol Casino, but everything is leading down that path to a Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, which is going to provide more jobs, more housing, more food on your table, more clothes on your child’s back for many years to come.”

Casino officials were asked about concerns in the community. They said employee training includes a focus on problem gambling, and how to help guests who need it. But they also cited the jobs, economic activity and support for non-profits that gaming will bring to the region.

The new Bristol Casino is now open, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Screenshot of video taken by witness of man wielding apparent gun on Robert C. Byrd Drive in...
Police release name of man who died in Raleigh County officer-involved shooting
On Wednesday, a man who has yet to be identified was recorded by a bystander waving a gun on a...
Experts weigh in on Use of Force protocol followed in Raleigh County’s officer-involved shooting
Julio Alvarado-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police say they were...
Richmond Police: Tip from ‘hero citizen’ prevented mass shooting at Dogwood Dell
Matthew Scott Jones, 36
Man identified in officer-involved shooting in Raleigh County bears extensive criminal history
Raleigh County shooting
Dry Hill residents confirm seeing armed suspect, who was later killed by police following pursuit

Latest News

Vernon Dellinger may be a World War Two veteran but he describes himself as an every-day-joe.
Local World War Two veteran celebrates his 101st birthday
The first probable case of monkeypox in West Virginia has been detected.
West Virginia’s first probable case of monkeypox is detected in Berkeley County
AAA said the average price for gas in Virginia has gone down 14 cents within the last week.
AAA: Average gas price in Virginia drops 14 cents within one week
Honoring the lives of three fallen heroes
‘It’s a celebration of life’: Remembering the lives of three fallen heroes