Advertisement

Stolen cattle reported out of Pulaski Co.

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(MGN)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating stolen cattle and the person who purchased the animals after a suspect confessed and was charged.

The department received a report on July 1, 2022 for a larceny from the Snowville area of five cows and four calves from a field.

Along with help from citizens, Christopher Eugene Gregory, of Radford, was found and confessed to taking the cattle and selling them to a male subject in Winchester for $1,100. Gregory was charged with larceny of the Livestock and Obtaining Money by False Pretenses.

Contact 540-980-7823 with information.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Screenshot of video taken by witness of man wielding apparent gun on Robert C. Byrd Drive in...
Police release name of man who died in Raleigh County officer-involved shooting
On Wednesday, a man who has yet to be identified was recorded by a bystander waving a gun on a...
Experts weigh in on Use of Force protocol followed in Raleigh County’s officer-involved shooting
Julio Alvarado-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police say they were...
Richmond Police: Tip from ‘hero citizen’ prevented mass shooting at Dogwood Dell
Matthew Scott Jones, 36
Man identified in officer-involved shooting in Raleigh County bears extensive criminal history
Raleigh County shooting
Dry Hill residents confirm seeing armed suspect, who was later killed by police following pursuit

Latest News

Vernon Dellinger may be a World War Two veteran but he describes himself as an every-day-joe.
Local World War Two veteran celebrates his 101st birthday
The first probable case of monkeypox in West Virginia has been detected.
West Virginia’s first probable case of monkeypox is detected in Berkeley County
Virginia's first full-service casino opened Friday in Bristol.
Virginia’s first full-service casino opens in Bristol
AAA said the average price for gas in Virginia has gone down 14 cents within the last week.
AAA: Average gas price in Virginia drops 14 cents within one week
Honoring the lives of three fallen heroes
‘It’s a celebration of life’: Remembering the lives of three fallen heroes