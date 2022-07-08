Stolen cattle reported out of Pulaski Co.

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating stolen cattle and the person who purchased the animals after a suspect confessed and was charged.

The department received a report on July 1, 2022 for a larceny from the Snowville area of five cows and four calves from a field.

Along with help from citizens, Christopher Eugene Gregory, of Radford, was found and confessed to taking the cattle and selling them to a male subject in Winchester for $1,100. Gregory was charged with larceny of the Livestock and Obtaining Money by False Pretenses.

Contact 540-980-7823 with information.

