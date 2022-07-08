Advertisement

A soggy start to the weekend...but a drier finish!

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms move in through Saturday
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
WEEKEND OUTLOOK(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front sagging into our area will bring increasing rain chances to start the weekend. For the rest of our Friday night, we could see a few hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms, especially around sundown and after, through the night, as the front pushes southward. We’ll see otherwise lots of clouds, and warm & humid conditions through the evening. Low temps will be in the 60s, and areas of fog will possible as well.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK
SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK(WVVA WEATHER)

A few storms could be strong to severe this evening, with locally heavy rain, and/or gusty winds. Stay weather aware!

DAY PLANNER - SATURDAY
DAY PLANNER - SATURDAY(WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday is looking quite soggy as the front pushes in, with rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected on and off the entire day. We’ll be cooler, with highs in the 70s, but still muggy tomorrow.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK
SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK(WVVA WEATHER)

Though the severe risk is low, it is still not zero. A few isolated stronger or severe storms will still be possible, with again, the main threats being gusty winds and torrential rainfall.

SUNDAY LOOKS COOLER AND DRIER
SUNDAY LOOKS COOLER AND DRIER(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll see some lingering rain Saturday night-early Sunday but will quickly dry out Sunday afternoon. Highs look below-average Sunday, topping off in the upper 60s-mid 70s. We should get a break from the humidity by Sunday afternoon/evening as well, as cooler and drier air moves in behind the departing front.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN(WVVA WEATHER)

The beginning of next week looks sunny, seasonable, and dry. We look to grow more unstable again as another frontal system approaches us by midweek next week.

Stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Screenshot of video taken by witness of man wielding apparent gun on Robert C. Byrd Drive in...
Police release name of man who died in Raleigh County officer-involved shooting
On Wednesday, a man who has yet to be identified was recorded by a bystander waving a gun on a...
Experts weigh in on Use of Force protocol followed in Raleigh County’s officer-involved shooting
Julio Alvarado-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police say they were...
Richmond Police: Tip from ‘hero citizen’ prevented mass shooting at Dogwood Dell
Raleigh County shooting
Dry Hill residents confirm seeing armed suspect, who was later killed by police following pursuit
This handout photo provided by The Roberts family shows Cooper Roberts who along with his twin...
8-year-old paralyzed in parade attack awake, asking for twin

Latest News

Full Forecast (7/8)
Full Forecast (7/8)
Heavy thunderstorms could lead to some localized flooding issues today.
Rain and storms are expected as we round out the week
Full video forecast (July 7th 2022)
Full video forecast (July 7th 2022)
LOCALIZED FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE
Severe weather, localized flooding issues possible to end the work week