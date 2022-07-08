A soggy start to the weekend...but a drier finish!

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front sagging into our area will bring increasing rain chances to start the weekend. For the rest of our Friday night, we could see a few hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms, especially around sundown and after, through the night, as the front pushes southward. We’ll see otherwise lots of clouds, and warm & humid conditions through the evening. Low temps will be in the 60s, and areas of fog will possible as well.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK (WVVA WEATHER)

A few storms could be strong to severe this evening, with locally heavy rain, and/or gusty winds. Stay weather aware!

DAY PLANNER - SATURDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday is looking quite soggy as the front pushes in, with rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected on and off the entire day. We’ll be cooler, with highs in the 70s, but still muggy tomorrow.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK (WVVA WEATHER)

Though the severe risk is low, it is still not zero. A few isolated stronger or severe storms will still be possible, with again, the main threats being gusty winds and torrential rainfall.

SUNDAY LOOKS COOLER AND DRIER (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll see some lingering rain Saturday night-early Sunday but will quickly dry out Sunday afternoon. Highs look below-average Sunday, topping off in the upper 60s-mid 70s. We should get a break from the humidity by Sunday afternoon/evening as well, as cooler and drier air moves in behind the departing front.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

The beginning of next week looks sunny, seasonable, and dry. We look to grow more unstable again as another frontal system approaches us by midweek next week.

Stay tuned!

