Rain and storms are exepcted as we round out the week

Some storms could turn strong to severe and heavy rain could lead to some localized flooding issues
By Collin Rogers
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Most are dry this morning, but rain and thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon. We could see some isolated strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and locally heavy downpours being the greatest threats. Flooding is possible wherever heavy thunderstorms end up developing. It’ll be another muggy one with highs in the 80s this afternoon.

We are under a Marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather this afternoon and evening.
We are under a Marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather this afternoon and evening.(WVVA WEATHER)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout the overnight hours. Gusty winds and locally heavy downpours are possible with the strongest storms. We’ll remain mild with lows in the 60s tonight.

Scattered showers and storms will continue throughout the day tomorrow. Once again, the threat of severe weather is low, but a few storms may have some damaging winds and locally heavy downpours associated with them. Temperatures will be cooler as a cold front moves through. Highs will top off in the 70s for most.

A few leftover showers are possible on Sunday, but most will dry up with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the 70s and we’ll see lower humidity as well.

The beginning of next week looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds but we will notice temperatures on the rise again. Most will see highs in the 80s on Monday and Tuesday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

