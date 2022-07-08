Protecting yourself from bed bugs while traveling

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bed bugs can cause big problems and turn a dream vacation into a nightmare. What happens when your accommodations have bedbugs? There are things you can do to prevent bringing the pests home with you. Starting with where you put your luggage when you arrive.

“So when you’re traveling don’t put your luggage on your bed. Don’t put your suitcase on your bed and don’t leave it close to the bed. Those are the areas where there could be bed bugs and you could do a visual inspection,” said Ben Hottel, a technical services manager for Orkin.

Prevention is the best medicine. Before you check-in, our expert suggests you check out the reviews of vacation rental properties to see what other patrons have experienced. Although bed bugs aren’t particularly associated with any diseases, health officials say they can cause infections from scratching and even trigger mental health issues.

“They’re really mainly an annoyance of getting itchy bites at night. Also if you have them they’re quite hard to wipe out,” said Dr. Fred Barker.

“If somebody has issues with anxiety I think it could definitely increase their anxiety. I just think people need to be more aware and be prepared,” said Bonnie Allen, the Administrator for the Mercer County Health Department.

If you do come in contact with bed bugs in your travels, washing your clothes in hot water and then drying them can help minimize the chances of bringing them back to your home, but if the pests do get a foothold in your place after your travels, expert help is always a phone call away.

“We also have heat options where we can actually do full structural heat treatments. So we would bring these big heaters in and they can actually heat up rooms to high temperatures and that will kill bed bugs that way too,” said Hottel.

Health leaders want to remind people that bed bugs have nothing to do with the cleanliness of a person, they are the pest of opportunity and they take the opportunity to invade any space. Even yours, so keep your guard up, even when you’re letting you hair down on vacation.

