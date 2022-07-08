Advertisement

New missile production facility coming to West Virginia

Northrop Grumman's 100th GQM163A Coyote launch
Northrop Grumman's 100th GQM163A Coyote launch(Northrop Grumman)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKET CENTER, W.Va (WDTV) - A new missile production facility is coming to West Virginia.

Northrop Grumman Corporation announced the construction of a facility in Rocket Center, West Virginia that will have the capacity to support production of up to 600 strike missiles per year.

The facility is slated to be 113,000 square feet and expected to be completed in 2024.

“Our new missile integration facility is a factory of the future, designed to affordably produce high quantities of missiles to meet increasing customer demand,” said Mary Petryszyn, corporate vice president and president of Northrop Grumman Defense Systems. “Northrop Grumman’s investments in manufacturing capacity, digital processes and emerging technologies translates into the rapid deployment of capability into the field.”

Per a news release, the facility is expected to add engineering and manufacturing jobs to the state.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Screenshot of video taken by witness of man wielding apparent gun on Robert C. Byrd Drive in...
Police release name of man who died in Raleigh County officer-involved shooting
On Wednesday, a man who has yet to be identified was recorded by a bystander waving a gun on a...
Experts weigh in on Use of Force protocol followed in Raleigh County’s officer-involved shooting
Julio Alvarado-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police say they were...
Richmond Police: Tip from ‘hero citizen’ prevented mass shooting at Dogwood Dell
Matthew Scott Jones, 36
Man identified in officer-involved shooting in Raleigh County bears extensive criminal history
Raleigh County shooting
Dry Hill residents confirm seeing armed suspect, who was later killed by police following pursuit

Latest News

Vernon Dellinger may be a World War Two veteran but he describes himself as an every-day-joe.
Local World War Two veteran celebrates his 101st birthday
The first probable case of monkeypox in West Virginia has been detected.
West Virginia’s first probable case of monkeypox is detected in Berkeley County
This historic house is getting ready for auction.
Historic Bluefield house getting auctioned off tomorrow.
There are things you can do to prevent bringing the pests home with you.
Protecting yourself from bed bugs while traveling
Matthew Scott Jones, 36
Man identified in officer-involved shooting in Raleigh County bears extensive criminal history