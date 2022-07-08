Advertisement

Man identified in officer-involved shooting in Raleigh County bears extensive criminal history

Matthew Scott Jones, 36
Matthew Scott Jones, 36(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Wednesday, July 6, 36-year-old Matthew Scott Jones of Culpeper, Virginia, was fatally wounded by police on a busy roadway in Bradley. Since then, WVVA has been taking a closer look into Jones’ past, and research reveals he has an extensive criminal history.

Jones is a convicted felon in Virginia and repeatedly violated the terms of his probation. His charges range from burglary to third offense DWIs, larceny, and more.

His record dates back to as early as 2015.

An intake officer at the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren (RSW) Regional Jail in Warren County, Virginia, says Jones was held at RSW on five different occasions between 2019 and 2022.

Jones also has a criminal record in The Mountain State.

In March of 2018, a warrant was issued for Jone’s arrest after he violated his post-release probation in the Commonwealth. He was arrested in West Virginia on multiple charges and was then extradited back to Virginia.

This is where Jones began a long string of institutional transfers in Virginia with stints in multiple facilities there.

According to The MadRapp Recorder, a news source in Rappahannock County, Virginia, in December of 2021, Jones entered a plea deal and was sentenced to 10 years for Breaking and Entering. The report says the judge decided to suspend nine years of that sentence. With time already served, Jones could have been released immediately but had to serve additional time for probation violations in Culpeper County, Virginia.

The state’s Division of Corrections (DOC) reports that he was released under supervision on March 25, 2022, meaning he was out on probation when he entered West Virginia.

WVVA asked the DOC if Jones was in violation of his probation by leaving Virginia. They would not provide an answer.

