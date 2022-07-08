Memorial service held for K-9 officer killed in the line of duty

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A K-9 officer killed in the line of duty last week was honored Friday with a dog-friendly memorial service at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg.

A procession for K-9 Drago began in London, Kentucky and ended at the site of the K-9′s memorial. London was where the dog’s autopsy had been performed.

K-9 officer Drago was killed June 30 during an violent ambush in Allen, Kentucky. (WSAZ)

Drago was killed along with three officers during a violent ambush in Allen, Kentucky.

K-9 officer Drago was shot and killed during an ambush June 30 in Allen, Kentucky. (WSAZ)

“He’s been the absolute best as far as our drug seizures,” Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said. “What’s even more amazing, he can switch from that dog to a tracking dog. He’s tracked several people over the years that have led to big arrests. Then he goes home and lays down and plays with kids, and that’s amazing.”

Drago’s cremated remains will be going with three different people: his two handlers and his trainer.

Earlier this week, memorial services and graveside burial were held to honor the lives of Prestonsburg Police Capt. Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Deputy William Petry and Prestonsburg officer Jacob R. Chaffins.

The officers and K-9 Drago were killed last Thursday after they were ambushed while attempting to serve an emergency protective order at a home in Allen, Kentucky. Four others were injured during the barrage of gunfire that has been described by officials as a ‘war zone.’

Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Officer and K-9 Handler Jacob Chaffins and Floyd County Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Drago (WYMT)

The fallen law enforcement officers were all laid to rest at Gethsemane Gardens after solemn processions.

Lance Storz, of Allen, has been arrested and charged with murder following the deadly ambush at his home. He is being held at the Pike County Detention Center on several charges, including two counts of murder of a police officer. He also faces charges in connection with the death of K-9 Drago who served with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department.

