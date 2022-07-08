Advertisement

Historic Bluefield house getting auctioned off tomorrow.

This historic house is getting ready for auction.
This historic house is getting ready for auction.(WVVA)
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jul. 8, 2022
A historic building in Bluefield is going up for auction tomorrow.

It’s described as a mini-mansion and is one of the oldest remaining buildings in the city.

The building was built in 1895 and is furnished with architectural remnants of Bluefield’s past.

The home’s last owner, Betty Shrader-Barker, passed away in January and her estate is hoping to find a suitable owner to pass on the legacy. The furniture inside will be auctioned off separately from the building.

The auction will be held at 230 parkway avenue in Bluefield, and will start Saturday at 11 am.

