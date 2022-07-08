Flatwoods police officer injured in line of duty shares story

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- The law enforcement community, over the past few months, has faced challenges, heartache, and sheer devastation.

Several different departments in our region now have officers who have been shot in the line of duty.

Some have made it, others tragically lost their lives.

These incidents have changed our communities in so many different ways.

Flatwoods Police Officer Tommy Robinson knows this all too well.

He was shot in the neck back in May.

He had been asked to respond to call for a suspicious person around the Mayberry Apartments in Flatwoods.

He was dispatched there by his sister, Amy, who works for Greenup County 911.

His sister Amy, a dispatcher, actually answered the call saying her brother had been shot.

They had just been talking on the phone after midnight as they both work overnights.

“I gave the call out, he was right there in the area anyway, so he went ahead and, I mean, got there super quick,” Amy said.

Officer Robinson says when he got to the scene, he noticed the man in question was behaving erratically.

Robinson tried to talk to the man and asked the man for his I.D.

“I didn’t think anything about it because people are carrying those credit card wallets now,” Robinson shared with WSAZ.

WSAZ’s Shannon Litton asked Officer Robinson when he knew he was in Danger.

“When I saw the muzzle flash,” Robinson responded. “Everything went white, and I went paralyzed. I remember calling for help two or three times.”

Robinson had just been shot in the neck.

The woman who made the original 911 call, called back, telling Amy an officer had been shot.

Amy, fearing the worst, immediately called for backup. She says she tried to page her brother on the radio, but he wouldn’t answer her.

WSAZ’s Shannon Litton asked Amy Robinson if she had heard herself on the radio traffic since that day.

“The only thing that I’ve heard is what was on the news,” she said. “Everybody’s told me, ‘your voice is what got our attention on the radio. You stayed calm enough where we could understand you,’ and to me, I just don’t really remember it.”

“They told me that I coded three times that night. I coded once in the ambulance and then twice in the helicopter,” Officer Robinson told WSAZ. “And then the next thing I remember is I’m waking up in Cabell with some guy pulling a tube out of my throat.”

Recovery has been a constant. Officer Robinson went through multiple surgeries and intensive physical therapy.

Since that day, Robinson says he has lost more than 40 pounds and spent 8 weeks in a collar, with doctors only allowing him to remove it last Monday.

Robinson says it was his grandkids, kids, and his wife that kept him going. He says he didn’t want to let the man who shot him, win.

“He got me that night, but he’s going to spend the rest of his life in prison and I’m trying to get back to where I can play with my grandkids and go golf again,” Robinson said.

His road to recovery is far from over. He’s still trying to get back his balance, and deals with a lot of damage through the left side of his body.

“If it wasn’t for the community and the outpour and just the donations and the stuff that everybody has done for us, I don’t know what we would’ve done for the past couple of months,” Officer Robinson said. “It was really amazing to us how much the community pulled together and really helped us out.”

“It’s been such a support system for him and our family and we cannot thank the community enough for everything that they’ve done. It’s been amazing,” Amy added. “We were so close to losing him and life is so precious and it’s really been an eye opener for all of us.”

“I’m more relaxed now. I enjoy the days a lot more than I did before,” Officer Robinson said. “I never really thought about it. Just jumped up and went and did and never really sat down and thought about what was going on. Now, I don’t take anything for granted.”

Officer Robinson still has more physical therapy ahead of him, but the family is taking some time off and heading south for some much needed relaxation.

Doctors told Robinson had the bullet made it a millimeter to his right, it would’ve paralyzed him; and if the bullet made it just one millimeter to his left, it would’ve hit his carotid artery, meaning he would have bled out on the ground.

As for the man who shot Robinson in the neck, Jonathan Smithers, he signed a plea agreement in late June.

Smithers has pleaded guilty to attempted murder and has accepted a life sentence as part of that plea agreement.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in August.

