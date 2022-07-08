CASEWV hosts annual “Hoop Drills & Life Skills” camp

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - CASEWV is hosting its annual “Hoop Drills & Life Skills” summer camp -- running Tuesday through Friday.

Nearly 100 local kids are participating in the camp, being hosted on the campus of Bluefield State University. Not only do the kids learn skills on the basketball court, but they also hear from guest speakers -- learning skills that are applicable off the court as well.

Several members of the Bluefield High School basketball team have been on hand to help the kids on the court.

