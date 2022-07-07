Sinkland Farms prepares for Sunflower fest

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The second annual Sunflower Fest at Sinkland farms in Christiansburg begins tomorrow, July 8.

Attendees can look forward to live music, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, and more. Activities will be available for all ages.

The festival will be held every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, July 8 through July 24. For more information, click here.

