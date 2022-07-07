Advertisement

Sinkland Farms prepares for Sunflower fest

Sinkland Farms Sunflower Festival returns
Sinkland Farms Sunflower Festival returns(Makayla Shelton)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The second annual Sunflower Fest at Sinkland farms in Christiansburg begins tomorrow, July 8.

Attendees can look forward to live music, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, and more. Activities will be available for all ages.

The festival will be held every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, July 8 through July 24. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Screenshot of video taken by witness of man wielding apparent gun on Robert C. Byrd Drive in...
Police: Gun-wielding man shot by officers dies; investigation ongoing
Julio Alvarado-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police say they were...
Richmond Police: Tip from ‘hero citizen’ prevented mass shooting at Dogwood Dell
Thousands of new tourists are pouring into the area with the new National park designation,...
National Park designation drives tourists to one of the New River Gorge’s hidden face
Water covers part of state Route 3 near Duval PK-8 School in Lincoln County.
Woman struck by lightning in kitchen; flooding reported
Pulaski County Emergency Management
Two taken to hospital after Claytor Lake jet ski explosion

Latest News

On Wednesday, a man who has yet to be identified was recorded by a bystander waving a gun on a...
Experts weigh in on Use of Force protocol followed in Raleigh County’s officer-involved shooting
Jill Scarbro
In Focus: Meeting small business person of the year; Jill Scarbro
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Julio Alvarado-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police say they were...
Richmond Police: Tip from ‘hero citizen’ prevented mass shooting at Dogwood Dell