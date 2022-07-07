Showers and storms are possible once again today

A few scattered showers and storms are possible once again this afternoon. Although the severe threat isn’t as high today, we still could see an isolated strong thunderstorm with gusty winds and locally heavy downpours. Temperatures will be in the 80s for most this afternoon.

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon as temperatures rise into the 80s. (WVVA WEATHER)

An isolated shower/thunderstorm is possible this evening, but we should dry out overnight with partly cloudy skies. Some patchy fog will likely develop late tonight and into the morning hours tomorrow. Temperatures will remain mild in the 60s and low 70s tonight.

An isolated shower/storm is possible this evening, but most will stay dry with partly cloudy skies. (WVVA WEATHER)

We will see a better chance of showers and thunderstorms as we wrap up our week. Some storms could turn strong to severe thunderstorms and flooding will remain a concern as well. Highs will be in the 80s for the rest of the workweek, but we will see some relief from the heat this weekend.

We'll see a better chance of rain and storms tomorrow afternoon/evening. (WVVA WEATHER)

Localized flooding is possible with heavy thunderstorms that develop across the region Friday and into Saturday. (WVVA WEATHER)

Early next week, we should see more seasonable temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s and drier conditions as well. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.