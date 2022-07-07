Severe weather, localized flooding issues possible to end the work week

TONIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

A stalled-out frontal boundary will continue to keep us unsettled as we wrap up the work week. We could see a few isolated/showers storms into our Thursday night, though the majority of us will stay rain-free, warm, and muggy. Nevertheless, a strong to severe storm or two could still be possible- especially along and south of HWY 460.

Low temps tonight will fall into the 60s again.

Friday will bring a better chance of wider-spread showers and thunderstorms, as an area of low pressure rides along the mostly stationary frontal boundary. Especially during the late afternoon and early evening, rounds of showers and thunderstorms look possible, some of which could be severe. The main threats with any strong to severe storms Friday will be damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall.

Of lesser concern will be tornadoes and large hail- but isolated storms with rotation and hail can’t be completely ruled out altogether, especially west of I-77. Stay weather aware! We’ll otherwise see passing clouds, and stay warm and muggy Friday-Friday night with areas of fog at times. Highs tomorrow will top off in the 80s for most, and drop into the 60s Friday night.

A cold front will sag its way southward through our area Saturday, keeping more on-and-off showers and thunderstorms around to start the weekend. While the severe risk should be a bit lower then (thanks to cloud cover and cooler temps in the 70s), a few isolated strong to severe storms could still be possible,

We’ll see a bit of lingering rain here & there into Sunday but should start to dry out, with highs in the 70s Sunday afternoon and lows in the upper 50s-low 60s Sunday night.

We should get a little relief from the rain and humidity to start early next week....stay tuned!

