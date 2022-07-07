Advertisement

Most Americans disappointed with how U.S. handled COVID pandemic, survey finds

A survey found most Americans are disappointed with how the country handled the COVID-19...
A survey found most Americans are disappointed with how the country handled the COVID-19 pandemic.(CDC)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Most Americans think the worst of the pandemic has passed, and many are less than impressed with how the country has dealt with it.

A survey from the Pew Research Center shows 62% of the United States, and a majority from both Republicans and Democrats, say the needs of school students from kindergarten to 12th grade weren’t prioritized properly.

Other concerns were split by political parties: 62% of the GOP say the U.S. didn’t do enough to back economic activity.

Meanwhile, 52% of Democrats say officials should have focused more on protecting vulnerable populations from the virus.

As for the White House, 43% say President Joe Biden did either a “good” or “excellent” job regarding COVID, an 11-point drop from 54% in February.

This “glass half empty” attitude looks to continue in the future.

Roughly 40% of adults say they have little to no confidence the country’s health system will be able to handle another major global health threat.

The survey is based on more than 10,000 people who were questioned in May.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Screenshot of video taken by witness of man wielding apparent gun on Robert C. Byrd Drive in...
Police release name of man who died in Raleigh County officer-involved shooting
Julio Alvarado-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police say they were...
Richmond Police: Tip from ‘hero citizen’ prevented mass shooting at Dogwood Dell
Thousands of new tourists are pouring into the area with the new National park designation,...
National Park designation drives tourists to one of the New River Gorge’s hidden face
Water covers part of state Route 3 near Duval PK-8 School in Lincoln County.
Woman struck by lightning in kitchen; flooding reported
Pulaski County Emergency Management
Two taken to hospital after Claytor Lake jet ski explosion

Latest News

FILE - Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, right, the former lover and business partner of Theranos CEO...
Former Theranos exec Ramesh Balwani convicted of fraud
Jesse Thomas Moore, 20, was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in federal prison followed by 10...
Man gets 20 years for breaking into homes to sexually assault victims, including children
Derek Chauvin agreed to a sentence of 20 to 25 years in his December plea to a federal charge...
Chauvin gets 21 years for violating Floyd’s civil rights
FILE - In this March 4, 2018 file photo, comedian Sacha Baron Cohen arrives at the Vanity Fair...
Roy Moore’s defamation suit against Baron Cohen rejected
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia