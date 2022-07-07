In Focus: Meeting small business person of the year; Jill Scarbro

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A West Virginia woman has taken home top honors at the national level.

Jill Scarbro has won the U.S. small business association’s “Small Business Person of the Year award.”

According to the SBA, this is the first time in six decades a West Virginian has received this recognition.

Scarbro is the CEO of Bright Futures Learning Services (BFLS) located in Winfield--which is in Putnam County. Her company provides “applied behavior analysis” or A-B-A to children with autism.

“We are one of the very few places in the state that provides that service. aba is the most evidence-based therapy treatment, therapy service for kids with autism, so we are happy to be here providing that service to our kiddos.”

In 2016, Scarbro’s business moved into a 73-hundred square foot facility in Winfield.

Last year, BFLS expanded to a second location in Putnam County, in Hurricane. Scarbro credits the small business administration loans and assistance for helping her keep her business running and even expand during the pandemic.

Be sure to tune in every Sunday at 9 a.m. to watch In Focus. It is a community affairs show about people and events in the Two Virginias.

If you’re interested in being interviewed or if you have a segment idea, email evening anchor and content manager Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.