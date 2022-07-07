Experts weigh in on Use of Force protocol followed in Raleigh County’s officer-involved shooting

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Wednesday, a man who has yet to be identified was recorded by a bystander waving a gun on a crowded street before being shot by police. At times, he could be seen in video obtained by WVVA News alternating between pointing the gun at his head and toward the cars nearby.

For local law enforcement officers in Southern W.Va., there was no question as to whether the use of force was justified.

“If you have a reasonable belief of death or immediate harm, we feel that lethal force is necessary,” explained Capt. J. Ruble with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Dept.

Both Capt. Ruble and Capt. Jonathan Hankins with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Dept. said they were trained to shoot until the threat is neutralized.

“If they’re all addressing the threat at the same time, you’re going to have multiple rounds,” explained Capt. Ruble.

“There is no set number. You shoot until the threat is stopped,” added Tazewell County Sheriff’s Capt. Jonathan Hankins.

John Mize, an attorney in Beckley, supported the law enforcement officers’ response and raised new questions about whether the use of deadly force could have been prevented before that point.

“By the time this situation had come to a head, the police didn’t have a choice. There’s a system in place to take care of mental health issues and it’s not used often enough. There’s a system to get them in front of magistrates and judges to determine whether they are a harm to themselves or society, and if so, get them into treatment, even it it’s involuntary treatment.”

Mize said the system is often used by family members, but these individuals too often go unreported by strangers.

“Instead of calling and reporting it to try and get these individuals help, we put it on Facebook and laugh and mock them. But in reality, people need to step up and take care of these individuals to prevent this type of thing from happening.”

