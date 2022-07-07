Dry Hill residents confirm seeing armed suspect, who was later killed by police following pursuit

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Wednesday, a man was shot by police after being chased for nearly an hour. Eyewitness videos depict the resolution of the pursuit by the Route 19 overpass near the Crossroads Mall.

But the details that led up to this deadly incident may help explain law enforcement’s approach in firing multiple rounds at the armed suspect.

Law enforcement became involved just before 10 a.m. when an initial call reported an armed suspect fleeing a crash scene off of Dry Hill Road.

WVVA spoke to multiple residents in the area, specifically the neighborhood off Lee Avenue at the intersection of Crystal Avenue and Valinda Street. These individuals confirmed seeing the man Wednesday morning. One resident says he talked to the suspect for nearly 10 minutes and had to fight him off at gunpoint. He says the man wanted his car.

Another said he saw him leave in a truck.

After leaving the Dry Hill Area, the man fled to Big Lots in the Raleigh Mall where he was found by police. He refused to stop and was chased down Robert C Byrd Drive and into Fayette County before winding back into Raleigh County, where his vehicle was disabled.

This is where the pursuit came to a violent end.

One eyewitness video begins sometime after the man exited the stolen vehicle. He can be seen walking down an embankment across from the Crossroads Mall, followed closely by armed officers. While brief, the video shows the suspect brandishing his weapon, pointing it at himself and in the direction of the motorists surrounding him.

This is the chain of events that can be confirmed before the suspect was fired on by multiple officers.

West Virginia State Police are conforming law enforcement used deadly force when they encountered the man. The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Matthew Scott Jones of Culpeper, Virginia.

Stay with WVVA as this is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.