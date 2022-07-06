WVU Tech professors bring STEM fun to Fayette County students

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Wednesday, July 6, professors with West Virginia University’s Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) brought STEM fun to students in Fayette County.

The activity, which featured small, rolling robots known as “Sphero Bots,” allowed participants to wind through mazes and create their own cardboard obstacles to traverse. Organizers say the activity helps create logical thinking skills, as well as show that learning can be fun.

The event, which was open to students ages nine to 15, was held at the Oak Hill Public Library.

