Our unsettled pattern continues

A few showers and storms have already developed across the region this morning and we will see a better chance of rain and storms this afternoon. Some storms could turn strong to severe with damaging winds and locally heavy downpours being the greatest threats, however, hail cannot be ruled out as well. It’ll be a steamy one today with highs in the 80s and possibly the low 90s but it’ll feel even warmer when you factor in the humidity.

Some scattered showers and storms are possible tonight, mainly before midnight. Most should dry up overnight with partly cloudy skies but we’ll stay mild and muggy with lows in the 60s and some may stay in the low 70s all night long.

Scattered showers and storms are possible once again tomorrow. Although the severe threat isn’t as high, we still could see some isolated strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and locally heavy downpours. Heavy rain could lead to some flooding issues around creeks, streams, and low-lying areas. Temperatures will be in the 80s for most on Thursday afternoon.

We will remain unsettled throughout the rest of the week. We could see some strong to severe thunderstorms and flooding will remain a concern as well. Highs will be in the 80s for the rest of the workweek, but we will see some relief from the heat this weekend.

Early next week, we should see more seasonable temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s and drier conditions as well. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

