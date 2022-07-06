Advertisement

Man writes song to help devastated community heal

Songwriter dedicates it to families of fallen officers
No words exist that will ever truly comfort the families of the three police officers killed in the line of duty last week during an ambush in Allen, Kentucky.(Shannon Litton/WSAZ)
By Shannon Litton
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- No words exist that will ever truly comfort the families of the three law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty last week during an ambush in Allen, Kentucky.

Deputy William Petry, Capt. Ralph Frasure, and Officer Jacob Chaffins all leave behind families who will never be the same.

The community at large, still mourning the tragedy, is changed forever in its own way.

While so many try to find the right words and the right guidance in someone or some thing, WSAZ’s Shannon Litton shows how one man is putting his thoughts on paper and his voice on a song to help those in his community heal.

“I can’t imagine what they’re going through,” said singer Nicholas Jamerson, who is a part of Sundy Best. “To swiftly have someone taken out of their lives, we need to be there for each other.”

He went on to say, “At the end of the day, they’re people, they’re humans. Despite the flaws in the system, it’s like these people literally everyday put their lives on the line.”

Jamerson says he is working to record the song inside a recording studio in Prestonsburg. He says he’s looking at different ways he can support the families of the officers – some of whom he knew personally – in the weeks to come.

