Advertisement

Man and his dog complete a 7-year journey around the world

Tom Turich and his dog, Savannah, took a seven-year journey around the world.
Tom Turich and his dog, Savannah, took a seven-year journey around the world.(Tom Turich via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A dog named Savannah became the first canine to walk around the world. The four-legged adventurer was adopted by Tom Turich from New Jersey.

Turich was inspired to walk around the globe after a longtime friend passed away.

He set off in 2015 and adopted Savannah a few months later. Together, the pair walked across six continents and 38 countries.

They spent most nights camping and walked between 18 and 24 miles each day.

The trip took seven years, with a few delays from illness and the pandemic.

Turich is the 10th person on record to walk around the world. He said now he’s focused on writing a memoir about his adventure.

Savannah still walks at least four miles a day, but she’s adjusting to staying in one place.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water covers part of state Route 3 near Duval PK-8 School in Lincoln County.
Woman struck by lightning in kitchen; flooding reported
Officials say 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy and 35-year-old Irina McCarthy were fatally shot while...
Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead
Pulaski County Emergency Management
Two taken to hospital after Claytor Lake jet ski explosion
A new school year is bringing a staff shakeup to Raleigh County Schools for the 2022-2023...
Several new principals to take helm in Raleigh County for 2022-2023 school year
A customer places first-class stamps on envelopes at a U.S. Post Office in San Jose, Calif. (AP...
Price of stamps to increase starting in July

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, taken on Feb. 22,...
Wisconsin court: Sex trafficking can be defense for homicide
Police said the Highland Park, Illinois, shooting suspect fled to Madison, Wisconsin, and...
Official: July 4 suspect considered second shooting in Madison, Wisconsin
Legendary performer Carlos Santana is seen in this file photo. He collapsed during a concert in...
Rocker Carlos Santana ‘doing well’ after collapsing onstage
Police shooting investigation
Investigation underway: officer involved shooting
President Joe Biden is also set to formally launch a global infrastructure partnership meant to...
Biden heading to Ohio to spotlight rule to rescue pensions