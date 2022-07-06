Long resigns from post as WVU Tech head men’s basketball coach, Wilmore to take head job

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - James Long is resigning from his job as head men’s basketball coach at WVU Tech in Beckley. After three seasons in charge of the Golden Bears, he is taking his passion for the game down a new path. Long accepted a job as COO of Court XIV and the General Manager of The Carolina Factory in Cornelius, NC.

The former WVU player left his mark in Beckley -- leading the Golden Bears to a 62-21 overall record during his time. He led the team to three NAIA National Championship appearances -- one each season in charge. He was also honored as the Rivers States Conference Coach of the Year in his first season.

He shared an extensive post on social media reminiscing on his time in Beckley...

Thankful for @WVUTechMBB — Will always be a #CARE Bear! 🧸💛💙



Excited for what’s next with @CourtXIV and The Carolina Factory! pic.twitter.com/GsWYcF5eI8 — James Long (@CoachJamesLong) July 5, 2022

George Wilmore has been named the new head coach.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.