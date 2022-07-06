Advertisement

Long resigns from post as WVU Tech head men’s basketball coach, Wilmore to take head job

Long spent three seasons with the program
By Hannah Howard
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - James Long is resigning from his job as head men’s basketball coach at WVU Tech in Beckley. After three seasons in charge of the Golden Bears, he is taking his passion for the game down a new path. Long accepted a job as COO of Court XIV and the General Manager of The Carolina Factory in Cornelius, NC.

The former WVU player left his mark in Beckley -- leading the Golden Bears to a 62-21 overall record during his time. He led the team to three NAIA National Championship appearances -- one each season in charge. He was also honored as the Rivers States Conference Coach of the Year in his first season.

He shared an extensive post on social media reminiscing on his time in Beckley...

George Wilmore has been named the new head coach.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy and 35-year-old Irina McCarthy were fatally shot while...
Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead
Water covers part of state Route 3 near Duval PK-8 School in Lincoln County.
Woman struck by lightning in kitchen; flooding reported
A new school year is bringing a staff shakeup to Raleigh County Schools for the 2022-2023...
Several new principals to take helm in Raleigh County for 2022-2023 school year
A customer places first-class stamps on envelopes at a U.S. Post Office in San Jose, Calif. (AP...
Price of stamps to increase starting in July
Pulaski County Emergency Management
Two taken to hospital after Claytor Lake jet ski explosion

Latest News

Concord Logo
Lily Griffith joins Concord women’s basketball staff
Bluefield University Soccer
Bluefield University names new head men’s and women’s soccer coaches
West Virginia and Bluefield baseball
Miners complete sweep of Mill Rats, Bluefield falls to Bristol
Bluefield and Princeton suspended in first inning
Bluefield and Princeton suspended in first inning