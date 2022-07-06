Advertisement

Lily Griffith joins Concord women’s basketball staff

Concord University Athletics
Concord Logo
Concord Logo(WVVA News)
By Hannah Howard
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:57 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Lily Griffith is set to join the women’s basketball staff at Concord University. Head Coach Tesla Southcott made the announcement on Tuesday.

It’s the second addition under the new head coach... coming after Southcott hired former Mountain Lion standout, Madison May, to be her top assistant coach.

Griffith is set to work as Concord’s GRIP and study hall coordinator in her graduate assistant role with the athletic department.

She spent her college career playing basketball at Milligan College in Tennessee, where she averaged 9.2 points per game in her career.

