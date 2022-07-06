Lily Griffith joins Concord women’s basketball staff

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Lily Griffith is set to join the women’s basketball staff at Concord University. Head Coach Tesla Southcott made the announcement on Tuesday.

It’s the second addition under the new head coach... coming after Southcott hired former Mountain Lion standout, Madison May, to be her top assistant coach.

Griffith is set to work as Concord’s GRIP and study hall coordinator in her graduate assistant role with the athletic department.

She spent her college career playing basketball at Milligan College in Tennessee, where she averaged 9.2 points per game in her career.

