Advertisement

Investigation underway: officer involved shooting

Police shooting investigation
Police shooting investigation(WVVA)
By Annie Moore
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An investigation is underway after an officer involved shooting in Raleigh County, according the Sheriff Scott Van Meter.

It happened just past the Crossroads Mall in Bradley on Robert C. Byrd Drive. At this hour, he said both State Police and the Sheriff’s Dept. are investigating.

Dispatchers are urging people to avoid that area until their investigation is complete. Both the North and Southbound lanes are closed at this time, including the route 48 exit ramp.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water covers part of state Route 3 near Duval PK-8 School in Lincoln County.
Woman struck by lightning in kitchen; flooding reported
Officials say 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy and 35-year-old Irina McCarthy were fatally shot while...
Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead
Pulaski County Emergency Management
Two taken to hospital after Claytor Lake jet ski explosion
A new school year is bringing a staff shakeup to Raleigh County Schools for the 2022-2023...
Several new principals to take helm in Raleigh County for 2022-2023 school year
A customer places first-class stamps on envelopes at a U.S. Post Office in San Jose, Calif. (AP...
Price of stamps to increase starting in July

Latest News

Concord Logo
Lily Griffith joins Concord women’s basketball staff
Bluefield University Soccer
Bluefield University names new head men’s and women’s soccer coaches
WVU Tech
Long resigns from post as WVU Tech head men’s basketball coach, Wilmore to take head job
Mercer-area foster care agencies said the need for parents is dire.
W.Va. foster care system in dire need of parents