Advertisement

Hit-and-miss showers/t-storms will continue into Thursday

Strong to severe storms remain possible into late week
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

As we approach sundown, the chance of severe weather should drop, as temps go down and we lose some of our daytime heat/energy. In the wake of today’s activity, and with lots of moisture around, we can still expect dense fog and lingering clouds overnight. Low temps will fall into the 60s.

DAY PLANNER
DAY PLANNER(WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday, our weather pattern will essentially be on repeat, We’ll see more hot, humid conditions, and a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will still be possible, especially again during the afternoon and evening, High temps tomorrow will again be in the 80s and 90s. Strong to severe storms could once again pop up, with the main threats being gusty winds, hail, and locally heavy rainfall.

MARGINAL RISK THURSDAY
MARGINAL RISK THURSDAY(WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front will slide into the area at the end of the work week and into the first part of the weekend- interacting with the heat and humidity and keeping the chance of unsettled weather around. We’ll see rounds of showers and storms Friday, Saturday, and possibly for a while into Sunday.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN(WVVA WEATHER)

As this front comes through though, we will get a bit of a cool down this weekend, and should have some drier weather behind the front at the beginning of next week.

Stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Screenshot of video taken by witness of man wielding apparent gun on Robert C. Byrd Drive in...
Police shoot apparent gun-wielding man on Raleigh County highway
Water covers part of state Route 3 near Duval PK-8 School in Lincoln County.
Woman struck by lightning in kitchen; flooding reported
Officials say 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy and 35-year-old Irina McCarthy were fatally shot while...
Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead
Pulaski County Emergency Management
Two taken to hospital after Claytor Lake jet ski explosion
A new school year is bringing a staff shakeup to Raleigh County Schools for the 2022-2023...
Several new principals to take helm in Raleigh County for 2022-2023 school year

Latest News

Full video forecast (July 6th 2022)
Full video forecast (July 6th 2022)
Full Forecast (7/6)
Full Forecast (7/6)
Our area is under a Slight (2/5) risk for severe weather. Damaging winds and locally heavy...
Our unsettled pattern continues
Full video forecast (July 5th 2022)
Full video forecast (July 5th 2022)