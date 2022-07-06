Hit-and-miss showers/t-storms will continue into Thursday

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

As we approach sundown, the chance of severe weather should drop, as temps go down and we lose some of our daytime heat/energy. In the wake of today’s activity, and with lots of moisture around, we can still expect dense fog and lingering clouds overnight. Low temps will fall into the 60s.

DAY PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday, our weather pattern will essentially be on repeat, We’ll see more hot, humid conditions, and a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will still be possible, especially again during the afternoon and evening, High temps tomorrow will again be in the 80s and 90s. Strong to severe storms could once again pop up, with the main threats being gusty winds, hail, and locally heavy rainfall.

MARGINAL RISK THURSDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front will slide into the area at the end of the work week and into the first part of the weekend- interacting with the heat and humidity and keeping the chance of unsettled weather around. We’ll see rounds of showers and storms Friday, Saturday, and possibly for a while into Sunday.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

As this front comes through though, we will get a bit of a cool down this weekend, and should have some drier weather behind the front at the beginning of next week.

Stay tuned!

