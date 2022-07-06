Advertisement

Historic Blacksburg inn serves prohibition-era items

Clay Corner Inn
Clay Corner Inn(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A historic Blacksburg building is going back in time while serving food and drinks.

The Clay Corner Inn was built in 1929.

To honor its history, the restaurant has revamped into a 1920′s theme.

It has cocktails and meals named after historical events and people of the era.

The current owners say it’s important to keep this piece of Blacksburg history alive.

“We thought it would be cool to give a prohibition 1920s feel to the to the restaurant,” said Josh Roseberry, co-owner of the Clay Corner. “It makes for good conversation as well. It was it was a fun time in history. There’s a lot to talk about.”

The restaurant says it has even had some patrons dress from the 1920s era when stopping by for a meal.

For more information about themed events at the restaurant click here.

