Final respects: Community gathers to say goodbye to Prestonsburg Police Department Captain Ralph Frasure

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Funeral services continue this week for the three officers and a K-9 officer who died in the line of duty last Thursday in the Allen community of Floyd County.

On Wednesday, family, friends and loved ones of Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure joined at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg.

Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton said Frasure had an extensive career in law enforcement, serving nearly 40 years.

“He would show up, and that’s been Ralph’s trademark, he didn’t back down,” said Stapleton. “He didn’t run away, when it was time to show up Ralph would show up, then he would kind of slide away.

Frasure was seen as a mentor within the Prestonsburg Police Department. He often took new officers under his wing.

“He taught them it is not always about black and white, it’s about doing what’s right,” he added. “You know, if you talk to any of our young police officers, who had the opportunity to work with him, that’s exactly what they’ll tell you.”

He also served as a school resource officer. The students loved him.

“You would see Ralph at a ball game,” said Stapleton. “Ralph, am I paying you overtime?” “No sir, I wanted to come to see these kids.”

On Thursday, June 30, Frasure gave the ultimate sacrifice while protecting and serving.

“Ralph was told on the radio to kind of hold back,” said Prestonsburg Police Chief Randy Woods. “Of course, knowing how Ralph was, we got we’re number out the window but it wasn’t this finger.”

He was a man of faith and dedication.

“I also know Ralph was not alone - that day on the last few moments on this side of life Jesus was with him,” said Woods. “So were many others, but most importantly Jesus was with him.”

“We are sad, and the sorrow was more than we could bear, Lord I pray today you will comfort this family and friends,” prayed Woods.

The police chief closed his remarks in prayer for the community and Captain Frasure’s family.

