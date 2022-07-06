Enrollment opens for DMV program to spread highway use fee payment

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/DMV Release) - Drivers looking to save money have a new option, according to Virginia’s DMV: enroll in the new Mileage Choice Program the next time you renew your vehicle registration.

The program is a voluntary option for drivers of electric, hybrid or fuel-efficient vehicles who pay the Commonwealth’s highway use fee, according to DMV.

Instead of paying the fee up front at registration renewal, customers who participate in the Mileage Choice Program will only pay for the actual number of miles they drive throughout the year. Customers who drive fewer than 11,600 miles per year (the number of miles the average Virginian drives each year, according to DMV) will save money. For those who drive more, they’ll never pay more than their highway use fee.

Customers must sign up before renewing their registration. Here’s how:

Enroll: Before renewing your vehicle registration, create an account with Emovis. You will need your vehicle information and a valid credit or debit card to set up an account. Emovis will send you a device to place in your vehicle to report mileage.

Install the device: When you receive the mileage reporting device, follow the directions provided by Emovis to install the device in your vehicle and fully activate your account. You will also need to download a smartphone app to record an initial odometer reading.

Drive: The miles you drive will be recorded by the device, up to the amount of the highway use fee.

“We continue to not only provide options for Virginians at DMV, but look for innovative and efficient solutions to save our customers time and money,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “By choosing to participate in the Mileage Choice Program, customers may pay less, but will also spread out their highway use fee instead of paying one lump sum annually.”

To sign up or learn more about the program, visit dmvNOW.com/VAMileageChoice.

