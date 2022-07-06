Advertisement

Couple accused of taking service dog and blackmailing owner

The couple demanded $1,000 for the safe return of Sailor, a service dog.
The couple demanded $1,000 for the safe return of Sailor, a service dog.(Monroe County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – A couple in South Florida has been arrested and charged with grand theft and for stealing a service dog.

Police say Reinier Fuentes, 33, and Lilianne Dominguez, 26, texted a woman in the Florida Keys whose French bulldog, Sailor, had gone missing.

The couple demanded $1,000 for the safe return of Sailor, a service dog.

The woman called police, and the couple was arrested at a mall in Miami on Monday.

They are charged with grand theft, dealing in stolen property and more.

Sailor was not hurt and is now back with its owner.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water covers part of state Route 3 near Duval PK-8 School in Lincoln County.
Woman struck by lightning in kitchen; flooding reported
Officials say 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy and 35-year-old Irina McCarthy were fatally shot while...
Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead
Pulaski County Emergency Management
Two taken to hospital after Claytor Lake jet ski explosion
A new school year is bringing a staff shakeup to Raleigh County Schools for the 2022-2023...
Several new principals to take helm in Raleigh County for 2022-2023 school year
A customer places first-class stamps on envelopes at a U.S. Post Office in San Jose, Calif. (AP...
Price of stamps to increase starting in July

Latest News

Defendant Eric Holder listens during opening statements in his murder trial, Wednesday, June...
Jury finds man guilty in Nipsey Hussle slaying
FILE - Seen on the screen of a device in La Habra, Calif., new iPhone 13 smartphones are...
Apple to add ‘lockdown’ safeguard on iPhones, iPads, Macs
Madison County authorities identified a man who was recovered from Lake Caroline
Dive team recovers body of man who drowned in lake on 4th of July
Two-month-old Jose Ismael Gálvez is fed a bottle of formula by his mother, Yury Navas, 29, of...
US to diversify infant formula industry to avoid shortages
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: Parade shooting suspect contemplated 2nd shooting