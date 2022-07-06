Advertisement

Child abduction suspect pleads guilty in Giles County

Nancy Fridley will appear in Giles County court for a preliminary hearing.
Nancy Fridley will appear in Giles County court for a preliminary hearing.(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman accused of abducting a child from a church pleaded guilty Wednesday in Giles County.

Nancy Fridley offered the plea to charges of abduction of a child and child neglect.

Fridley was accused of taking a two-year-old boy, who was not hers, from a church daycare in 2021.

The court ordered a pre-sentence report and will schedule a sentencing date after Fridley’s July 26 bench trial on two separate charges of attempted abduction, connected to her alleged attempts to take children from two other churches.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Screenshot of video taken by witness of man wielding apparent gun on Robert C. Byrd Drive in...
Police shoot apparent gun-wielding man on Raleigh County highway
Water covers part of state Route 3 near Duval PK-8 School in Lincoln County.
Woman struck by lightning in kitchen; flooding reported
Officials say 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy and 35-year-old Irina McCarthy were fatally shot while...
Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead
Pulaski County Emergency Management
Two taken to hospital after Claytor Lake jet ski explosion
A new school year is bringing a staff shakeup to Raleigh County Schools for the 2022-2023...
Several new principals to take helm in Raleigh County for 2022-2023 school year

Latest News

Julio Alvarado-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police say they were...
Richmond Police: Tip from ‘hero citizen’ prevented mass shooting at Dogwood Dell
No words exist that will ever truly comfort the families of the three police officers killed in...
Man writes song to help devastated community heal
Blue Ridge Parkway tourists spent $1.3 billion in 2021.
Blue Ridge Parkway generates another record year for tourism revenue
Clay Corner Inn
Historic Blacksburg inn serves prohibition-era items
Make an emergency kit now
Staying prepared for the potential of severe weather