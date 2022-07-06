Advertisement

10% personal income tax cut proposed

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced he is proposing a permanent 10% cut of the personal income tax.

Under the Governor’s proposal, the 10% tax cut will be retroactive to the beginning of the 2022 calendar year, which he says would put $250 million back in the pockets of West Virginians.

“Cutting our personal income tax will put money in your pocket and bring prosperity to our state for generations. But we need to act now, especially when you consider the unbelievable economic growth we’ve achieved this year,” Gov. Justice said during a press conference at the State Capitol.

The Governor announced that he will call a Special Session of the West Virginia Legislature to coincide with this month’s interim meetings on July 24-26 to allow legislators to vote on his proposal.

The 10% personal income tax reduction is the maximum amount that can be cut while remaining in compliance with funding stipulations in the American Rescue Plan Act.

“We would cut even more if it weren’t for these federal regulations. Under the current guidelines, this is absolutely the most money we can put back in the pockets of hardworking West Virginians,” Gov. Justice said. “I wish we could eliminate the personal income tax altogether, but we need to get the ball rolling – now more than ever. In the past year, gas prices have gotten out of control and inflation is through the roof. West Virginians need help right now.”

If the Legislature passes his bill, the reduction will be automatic on October payroll withholding, and applies to September 15 estimated tax payments as well.

The retroactive amount will come as a refund when West Virginians file their 2022 taxes.

