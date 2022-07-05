We’ll stay hot, humid, and stormy in the coming days

AN AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR PORTIONS OF BLAND AND TAZEWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 7:00 PM TUESDAY

FLOOD ADVISORY (WVVA WEATHER)

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR NORTHWESTERN RALEIGH COUNTY UNTIL 5:00 PM TUESDAY

FLASH FLOOD WARNING (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll see multiple disturbances passing through our region the rest of this week, keeping us unsettled over the next several days.

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

For the rest of the evening, we can expect more hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms (some could be strong to severe), eventually tapering a bit more as the sun sets tonight. We’ll otherwise be warm and muggy, with areas of fog overnight and lows in the 60s for most.

RAIN OF FUTURECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday will bring similar conditions to today; we’ll experience warm and humid air, with highs in the 80s and low 90s. During the afternoon and evening especially, scattered showers and thunderstorms look likely, on and off.

DAY PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

Any of these storms could be strong to severe, with gusty winds, hail, and torrential rainfall all possible. Stay weather aware! Wednesday and Wednesday night otherwise will be partly cloudy. Low temps tomorrow night will fall into the 60s.

WEDNESDAY SEVERE OUTLOOK (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday and Friday will bring more rounds of showers and thunderstorms as a cold front swings into the area at the end of the work week. Strong to severe storms, along with localized flooding issues will remain a possibility. High temps should hover in the 80s and low 90s for some through the end of the week.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll get a bit of a cool-down and we’ll dry out a tad at the beginning of next week...stay tuned!

ALMANAC TEMPS (WVVA WEATHER)

