Tributes to officers killed during Floyd Co. mass shooting
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Tributes are pouring in for the three fallen officers and K-9 officer killed Thursday, June 30 during a violent ambush in Allen, Kentucky.
Deputy William Petry with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, Capt. Ralph Frasure with the Prestonsburg Police Department, Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob R. Chaffins and K-9 officer Drago all died as a result of their injuries sustained during the shootout.
