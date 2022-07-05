Advertisement

Tributes to officers killed during Floyd Co. mass shooting

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Tributes are pouring in for the three fallen officers and K-9 officer killed Thursday, June 30 during a violent ambush in Allen, Kentucky.

Deputy William Petry with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, Capt. Ralph Frasure with the Prestonsburg Police Department, Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob R. Chaffins and K-9 officer Drago all died as a result of their injuries sustained during the shootout.

FOR MORE INFORMATION >>> CLICK HERE

