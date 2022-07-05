Several new principals to take helm in Raleigh County for 2022-2023 school year

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new school year is bringing a staff shakeup to Raleigh County Schools for the 2022-2023 academic school year.

On Tuesday morning, the Board of Education approved recommendations for several new principals to be promoted in the county.

Terri Gunter, a 2nd grade teacher at Cranberry-Prosperity Elem. School, will be taking on the role of Principal in the Fall.

Nancy Harless, Assistant Principal at Ridgeview Elementary, will also be taking on the role of Principal in the upcoming year.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Principal at Beckley Stratton Middle School, Bethany Stafford, will be moving into the position of Principal at Fairdale Elementary.

“Every Summer, you always have one or two. But this year we have several,” said Superintendent David Price on the promotions. “There will be a domino effect of Assistant Principals. So we’re just going to go through the Summer filling those positions.”

Meanwhile, the Assistant Principal at Trap Hill Middle School, Joshua Houchins, will be taking on the role of Principal at Independence Middle School.

