Raleigh County Schools embark on major construction projects over Summer


By Annie Moore
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVVA News is getting a sneak peek at some major construction projects underway to improve Raleigh County Schools ahead of a new school year.

One of the improvements includes a four-phase project at Woodrow Wilson High School. According to Superintendent David Price, crews are working to build new science labs and water lines and will later include work to give the school a brand new exterior look.

The projects are paid for in part by federal money provided to the counties during the Pandemic for buildings, he said, but also the county’s careful management of funds.

“We’ve done all this work without asking the taxpayers for an additional dime.”

Across town, Superintendent Price said crews are making considerable progress on a new state-of-the-art Stratton Elementary School, located next to its current location in East Beckley. That school is expected to open to new students in the Fall of 2023.

“Due to a lot of delays in materials and certain things, we’re a little behind schedule, but not as much as we anticipated.”

Meanwhile, at Shady Spring Elementary, BOE Pres. Larry Ford said bids are getting ready to go out for a new gym, classrooms, playground, and roundabout for bus and parent pickup.

“Out there right now, parents are picking up their children and parking on the street which really is a hazard.”

Summer, for many, may be a time to kick back and relax, but Price said the county’s work to improve the students’ experience never stops. Ahead of the school year, he said crews are also hard at work improving HVAC systems, painting, among other improvements.

“For some people, Summer seems long, but it moves real quick when you have major projects going on and only four to six weeks before students and staff start coming back.”

