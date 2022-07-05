Raleigh County BOE swears in President for new school year

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Raleigh County Board of Education swore in its President for the 2022-2023 school year.

Larry Ford, last year’s president, was nominated and selected to serve in the position again after successfully defending his seat in the May.

Despite challenges in the May Primary, all five current members will be returning for another term. Charlotte Hutchens, Larry Ford, Marie Hamrick, Rick Snuffer, and Gordie Roop will all serve on the board this year.

Ford said the board has several projects in the works they look forward to seeing to their fruition. Among them are renovations for Woodrow Wilson High School and a brand new Stratton Elementary School.

“I’m pleased to be able to move our education system forward in Raleigh County. One person can’t do it all. And along with our four other members, we have a strong team,” said Ford after taking the oath of office.

Rick Snuffer was also selected to serve as their year’s Vice-President during Tuesday morning’s board meeting.

