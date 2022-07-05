Advertisement

How federal court opioid ruling could impact other W.Va. cases


By Annie Moore
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A federal judge ruled Monday in favor of three opioid companies as they defended their companies against Cabell County and Huntington, W.Va. The two areas had sought compensation from the companies for shipping millions of addictive pain pills to West Virginia at the height of the state’s opioid epidemic.

The federal Judge David Faber ruled that the distributors -- Amerisource Bergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson -- did not cause a public nuisance by shipping millions of addictive pain pills to West Virginia. He also said the plaintiffs did not prove that the conduct of the companies could be connected to harm suffered by the communities.

The ruling was a direct contrast to several other counties, states, and cities that have had success in court by seeking damages from the nation’s largest pharmaceutical companies.

In an interview with WVVA News on Tuesday, Chris Davis, an attorney representing Raleigh, Summers, and Monroe counties, weighed in on the possible impact of the Cabell-Huntington ruling on the other cases that are still unresolved.

“Although it’s a difficult decision to read, digest, and understand, when it comes to the remaining plaintiffs, it doesn’t preclude a recovery for the remaining plaintiffs that involved from a settlement or even a possible trial,” he said.

To learn more about the statewide effort to seek damages from the pharmaceutical companies, visit:

Raleigh County Commission approves agreement to receive opioid settlement funds (wvva.com)

The three distributors also previously settled a 21 billion dollar deal with the vast majority of states.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

