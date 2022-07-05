Advertisement

Drugs seized from Wytheville home; boy taken by Social Services

Fentanyl is extremely deadly, with a relatively tiny amount needed to cause a fatal overdose.
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Charges are pending after drugs were seized from a Wytheville home and a ten-year-old boy was taken into Social Services custody.

Illegal narcotics were seized from the home on Speller Street after a search warrant was served by the Claytor Lake Drug Task Force June 15 during an ongoing criminal investigation, according to Virginia State Police. The task force seized more than 90 Fentanyl pills, along with methamphetamine and a white powdery substance being tested to determine if it is Fentanyl.

The boy was found inside the home at the time of the seizure.

No names have been released.

The Claytor Lake Drug Task Force includes investigators from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Pulaski Police Department and Virginia State Police.

