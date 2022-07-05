An active weather pattern is setting up

It’s a quiet morning out there, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening. Some storms could turn strong to severe with damaging winds and locally heavy downpours being the greatest threats, however, hail cannot be ruled out. It’ll be a hot and humid one this afternoon with highs climbing into the 80s and low 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it’ll feel like the upper 80s and 90s for most.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon/evening as temperatures top off in the 80s and possibly the low 90s. (WVVA WEATHER)

We are under a Slight (2/5) risk for severe weather this afternoon/evening. (WVVA WEATHER)

Scattered showers and storms are possible tonight, mainly during the evening hours. It’ll be a mild and muggy one with temperatures only getting down into the 60s and 70s.

Scattered showers and storms are possible, mainly this evening. (WVVA WEATHER)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will fire up across the region tomorrow as well. Some storms could turn strong to severe with damaging winds and locally heavy downpours once again being the main threats. Temperatures will top off in the 80s and possibly the low 90s tomorrow afternoon.

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through the region tomorrow. (WVVA WEATHER)

The chance for strong to severe thunderstorms lasts through the rest of the week so make sure to stay up to date and weather aware. We will hold on to steamy conditions throughout the rest of the week with highs in the 80s and the humidity will make it feel even warmer.

A ridge of high pressure will provide us with hot and humid conditions and rounds of showers and storms throughout the rest of the week. (WVVA WEATHER)

As of now, more seasonable temperatures look to move in behind a cold front this weekend with highs in the 70s and low-mid 80s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

